"Karnataka govt considering shifting Bengaluru stadium after stampede": CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], June 8 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the government is seriously considering moving the city's cricket stadium to a new location to prevent such incidents in the future.

The stampede, which occurred during celebrations outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives.

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah expressed deep personal pain over the tragedy and confirmed that the government is contemplating long-term solutions and also said that the government can shift the stadium to a different place.

"The government will look into shifting the cricket stadium to another location," he said.

"Such an unpleasant incident should not happen under any government. Personally, this incident has hurt me and the government," he added.

"Five police officers have been suspended in this case. The intelligence chief and the chief minister's political secretary have been replaced," Siddaramaiah confirmed.

"The case has been taken seriously and appropriate action has been taken," he noted.

Despite public outrage, the Chief Minister maintained that the government had not acted irresponsibly.

"The government has not done anything wrong. This incident is saddening, but no misstep was taken by the administration. Legal action has been taken against those found guilty, so there is no question of embarrassment for the government," he asserted.

Siddaramaiah also addressed political criticism, particularly from opposition parties like the BJP and JDS, who have been demanding accountability.

"Did the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh resign when people died during the Kumbh Mela? Did the BJP and JDS demand his resignation then?" he questioned, suggesting a double standard in political reactions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor