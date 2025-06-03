Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre confident of RCB victory ahead of IPL 2025 final

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 : With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final on Tuesday, the excitement has spread well beyond cricket circles. Karnataka's Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has thrown his weight behind the Bengaluru-based franchise, expressing full confidence in their chances.

"RCB has entered finals and I wish them success. I am 100% sure they will win the trophy," Khandre said.

The summit clash, scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, presents both RCB and PBKS with a golden opportunity to lift their maiden IPL title. RCB have been here before three times, in fact but fell short on each occasion in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

This year, however, there is a palpable belief among fans and public figures alike that things could finally go RCB's way. The team's spirited performances throughout the season have rekindled hopes of a title win for the loyal fanbase that has stood by the side through thick and thin.

Minister Khandre also spoke about a recent meeting with legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, who visited him at his residence. The former India captain has now taken on a new role that blends sport with sustainability.

"Anil Kumble is an internationally renowned cricketer, and he has agreed to become the brand ambassador for the Karnataka Forest Department. This was a courtesy visit," Khandre explained. "We will discuss forest and wildlife conservation and other forest-related issues," he said.

Kumble's association with the Forest Department is expected to bring greater visibility and public engagement to conservation efforts in the state.

Speaking on the IPL 2025 final, Anil Kumble told the media, "I have been involved in both teams. It is good that there will be a new winner. It will be a really good game. Whoever plays better will win the game."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the final. They finished the league stage in second spot with 19 points from 14 games before beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to book their berth in the final.

