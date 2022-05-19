Karthik picks Arshdeep, Mohsin, Yash Dayal as impressive young Indian pacers from IPL 2022

Mumbai, May 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has picked Arshdeep Singh, Mohsin Khan, and Yash Dayal as the uncapped Indian pacers he has been most impressed by in IPL 2022. Karthik himself has been in impressive form for Bangalore, scoring 285 runs at a fine strike rate of 192.56 and constantly providing finishing fireworks for his side in the tournament.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep was a member of India's triumphant ICC Men's U19 World Cup squad in 2018. But in IPL 2022, the Punjab Kings pacer has picked ten wickets in 13 matches, especially putting out an exceptional show in the death overs with an economy rate of 7.14.

"(I have been impressed by) Arshdeep Singh because he has been so good at the death, I think he has bowled some lovely yorkers and has a lot of control. Even though they have a world-class bowler (Kagiso Rabada) in their lineup, at times, he has stood up for them solely with the ball and I enjoy that about him," said Karthik on The ICC Review Show.

Coming to Mohsin, a left-arm pacer with Lucknow Super Giants, he has been a late bloomer in the tournament, picking 13 wickets in eight matches at a low economy rate of 5.93. "He got picked late in the tournament but he is making sure when he bowls, the heavy ball that he bowls...he has bowled some brilliant spells. He has consistently bowled at less than six runs an over, and he has been really impressive with his slower ball as well," observed Karthik.

Though Dayal has played only six matches for Gujarat Titans, the left-arm pacer has picked nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.38. Dayal had also been a net bowler for India in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand and was also a backup bowler for the ODI series against the West Indies when a Covid-19 happened in the Indian camp. "He has been a terrific find. He has been able to move the ball both ways with the new ball and I enjoy that about him," stated Karthik.

With the emergence of young Indian pacers becoming a dominant theme in IPL 2022, Karthik thinks the speed of the fast bowlers in the country has set them apart from their yesteryear compatriots. "I think bowling 140-plus in the past was a novelty. Now it has become a very common thing. There are almost three Indian fast bowlers in all the 10 IPL franchises bowling 140-plus."

"One person (Umran Malik) has bowled 157 that is some serious pace. Speed has become a major factor and once they have got that, the other skills that are required to become a better bowler, they start working on, they start improving on it and they become better bowlers. That's what makes the tournament so competitive and so beautiful to watch."

