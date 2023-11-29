Kashvee, Shreyanka help India A Women clinch 3-run win over England A Women

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Kashvee Gautam and Shreyanka Patil's two-wicket haul helped India A Women to defend the 135-run target and clinched a three-run win over England A Women in the first match of the three-game series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Minnu Mani's 'Women in Blue' elected to bat first. Even though, no batters could score a half-century. However, Dinesh Vrinda (22 runs from 22 balls), Disha Kasat (25 runs from 32 balls), and Gnanananda Divya (22 runs from 20 balls) were the only standout batters for the India A Women on Wednesday.

Charlie Dean and Freya Kemp bagged two wickets each in the first inning and restricted India A to 134/7. Menawhile, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, and Kirstie Gordon picked up one wicket each in their respective spell.

In the run chase, Hollie Armitage (52 runs from 41 balls) led the batting line up but her half-century went on vain. Seren Smale (31 runs from 32 balls), and Mady Villiers (20 runs from 17 balls) were other batters who tried to help England A to win the game but fell short in front of the Indian bowling attack.

The Indian bowlers displayed a stellar performance in the second inning and helped India A to start of the series with an early lead. Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, and Prakashika Naik bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

Shreyanka Patil was named the 'Player of the Match'.

India A Women will lock horns against England A Women in the second game of the three-match series on Friday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

