Keacy Carty creates history as West Indies clinch ODI series win over England

Bridgetown [Barbados], November 7 : Caribbean batter Keacy Carty on Thursday became the first West Indies player born on the island of Sint Maarten to score an international century as Windies clinched their ODI series against England with an eight-wicket triumph in Barbados.

Carty played an unbeaten 128-run knock from 114 deliveries as the West Indies successfully chased down England's total of 263/8 with seven overs remaining at Kensington Oval.

It was Carty's 50th international appearance for the West Indies and also his maiden century as he took a liking to England's bowling attack hitting 15 fours and two massive sixes.

With the victory in the final game of the series, the Caribbeans managed to seal a 2-1 series win over the Three Lions.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, West Indies decided to field against England.

England opener Phil Salt (74 runs from 108 balls, 4 fours, and 1 six) gave the Three Lions a fiery start. The wicketkeeper-batter was the highest run-getter for England.

In the middle order, the visitors failed to cement a partnership and could only put up 263/8 on the scoreboard.

Matthew Forde led the Caribbean bowling attack picking up three wickets for 35 runs.

During the run chase, Brandon King (102 runs from 117 balls, 13 fours and 1 six) and Keacy Carty (128 runs from 114 balls, 15 fours and 2 sixes) displayed a staggering performance and helped the Windies clinch an eight-wicket win.

The English bowlers were sluggish and failed to defend 264 runs. Reece Topley and Jamie Overton were the bowlers who could manage to pick wickets for England. In the end, the Three Lions conceded an eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI match.

