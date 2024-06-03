Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 39 on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Jadhav, who had last played for Men in Blue against New Zealand at Auckland in 2020, wrote, "Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket" and along with it, posted a video highlighting some of the best moments of his career.

Jadhav, represented India in 73 ODIs and nine T20Is since his international debut in 2014. He earened his call-up for the international side for Bangladesh series in June that year, but had to wait till the home series against Sri Lanka in November to finally get his chance.

He scored 1,389 runs in 52 innings in ODIs at an average of 42.09 and a strike rate of 101.60, with two centuries and six fifties. His best score is 120. He also took 27 wickets with the best figures of 3/23.

In nine T20Is, Jadhav has scored 122 runs at an average of 20.33 with one fifty and a strike rate of 123.23. In 2012, he had scored Ranji Trophy triple century for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh, emerging as their second-highest run-getter. He continued his climb in the domestic circuit in the next 2013-14 season, scoring 1,223 runs with six centuries.

Initially a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) development squad, he was brought by Delhi Capitals in 2010 and made an immediate impact with a 29-ball 50 on his debut. Over his IPL career, Jadhav played for now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, RCB, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 95 IPL games, he scored 1,208 runs at an average of 22.37 and a strike rate of 123.14, with six half-centuries and best score of 69.

Jadhav was a prolific player in first-class cricket, scoring 6,100 runs at an average of 48.03, with 17 centuries and 24 fifties. His best score was 327. He also took two wickets in the format.

In List-A cricket, Jadhav scored 5,520 runs at an average of 45.61, with 10 centuries and 33 fifties and best score of 141. He also took 36 wickets in the format.

Coming to T20s, Jadhav played 2,592 runs at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 129.53, with 14 fifties. His best score is 84 in this format. He has also taken six wickets in the format.

He was a part of the Indian team which won the Asia Cup in 2018 and the CSK side which won the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL).

