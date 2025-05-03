"Keep falling in love with the game": Matthew Hayden's advice to 14-year-old IPL centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : In a tournament that continues to redefine possibilities, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has emerged as the face of a new generation. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever T20 centurion and the fastest Indian to score an Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred, sending shockwaves across the cricketing world during his explosive knock against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, reflecting on the youngster's rise, offered heartfelt advice and a reality check on the challenges ahead. During the match, he smashed a quickfire 101 in just 38 balls, consisting of seven fours and 11 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 265.79.

"It is about what the kids are dreaming about, what their possibilities are," Hayden told the reportes, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young talent.

"What will happen is that he will be embraced amongst the cricketing community...We hope he is enjoying the game, and the rest will follow," he said.

"My advice is to always keep following in love with the game," he added.

"This sport is about developing your character. It is a very hard sport," he said.

"Just after his first 100, he also got out for duck. You have to keep finding ways to improve. The game itself challenges you," he noted.

The biggest night of Suryavanshi's career so far witnessed him break several records:

-Vaibhav reached his century in 35 balls, which is the second-fastest century in the history of the IPL, below Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton against now-defunct Pune Warriors India for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) back in 2013. Vaibhav is now also the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL.

-The left-hander, at the age of 14 years and 32 days, is the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket history, surpassing Vijay Zol, who was 18 years and 118 days old while scoring a century for Maharashtra against Mumbai in 2013.

-This is also the seventh-fastest century in T20 cricket, with the fastest one belonging to Sahil Chauhan of Estonia against Cyprus in 2024, coming in just 27 balls.

-Suryavanshi also reached his fifty in just 17 balls, the fifth-fastest in league history, making him the youngest ever to score an IPL fifty.

-94 of Suryavanshi's runs came through boundaries, with seven fours and 11 sixes included. 93% boundary percentage is the highest in any century in IPL's history.

-Also, Vaibhav tied with former Indian batter Murali Vijay for most sixes by an Indian in an IPL innings, 11 each, with most sixes overall being hit by Gayle during his iconic 175* against Pune Warriors India, which included 17 maximums.

-Also, the 166-run stand between Vaibhav and Yashasvi Jaiswal is the highest partnership for any wicket for Rajasthan Royals, surpassing 155 by Jos Buttler & Devdutt Padikkal against DC at the Wankhede in 2022.

-Suryavanshi also took just three innings to reach his maiden IPL ton, outdoing Punjab Kings (PBKS) batters Priyansh Arya and Paul Valthaty, who took four innings, as per Wisden.com.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor