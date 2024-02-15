"Keep grinding in domestic cricket...": Irfan Pathan lauds Sarfaraz's half-century on debut

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 15 : Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Thursday lauded batter Sarfaraz Khan for his knock and said his debut is a testament to the fact that players who keep grinding in domestic cricket get an opportunity to don national colours.

Sarfaraz finally made his international debut, entertaining the spectators with his knock of 62 in 66 balls that had nine fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 93.33.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pathan wrote, "Keep grinding in domestic cricket, and your chance to shine for Team India will come. Sarfaraz Khan's standout performance today is a testament to that. A well-deserved half-century! #INDvsENGTest."

Sarfaraz's surge to the international level was much anticipated by fans, who have kept an eye on his domestic cricket form. He has been thriving in first-class cricket, most notably the Ranji Trophy, where he top-scored in 2021-22 with 982 runs in six matches, placed fifth in the 2019-20 season with 928 runs in six matches, scoring well in the 2022-23 season as well with 556 runs in six matches.

In the unofficial Test series of three matches against England Lions that earlier happened side-by-side with the series between senior sides, Sarfaraz did well for India A, scoring 96 in a Tour match then 4, 55 and 161 in two unofficial Tests.

In 45 first-class matches before his international debut, Sarfaraz scored 3,912 runs at an average of 69.85, with 14 centuries and 11 fifties, with the best score being 301*.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first after winning the toss and ended the first day at 326/5, with Ravindra Jadeja (110* in 212 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Kuldeep Yadav (1*) unbeaten.

Earlier, India were in trouble at 33/3 but centuries from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (131 in 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) and Jadeja took India out of trouble. Sarfaraz's half-century also helped India go beyond the 300-run mark.

Pacer Mark Wood (3/69) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

