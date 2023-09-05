Keep your chin up, be ready for next opportunity: Captain Rohit Sharma tells players who missed out on World Cup squad

Keep your chin up, and be ready for the next opportunity. We have a nice balance in the team, which was well thought out, This is what captain Rohit Sharma told players who missed out on the Indian World Cup Squad. India announced its 15-member squad for ODI World Cup 2023. KL Rahul has been included, but Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson were left out.

The deadline for all cricket boards to reveal their squads is today September 5, precisely one month before the opening match of the tournament. While most teams have promptly finalised their 15-member squads, Team India chose to maintain suspense until the eleventh hour. This World Cup holds immense significance for India, as it presents a golden opportunity to secure the coveted 50-over championship, having come agonizingly close in the previous two editions. Moreover, history will be made this time, as India will host the entire tournament for the very first time, adding further weight to the stakes.