"Keeping my fingers crossed...'': US envoy Garcetti hopes US, India reach World Cup final

New York [US], June 13 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said the match between India and co-hosts USA was electric, keeping fans on the edge of their seats and he wished to watch the ICC T20 World Cup final clash between the two sides.

Garcetti took to X on Thursday and posted photos of him enjoying the match between Rohit Sharma-led Team India and the USA. India secured a place in the next round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with a hard-fought seven-wicket win over tournament co-hosts USA in the final match to be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Wow! What a nail-biter last night at the #USvsIND🏏 match! The energy was electric, keeping us on the edge of our seats, with cheers echoing across New York. Keeping my fingers crossed for #TeamIndia vs. #TeamUSA in the @ICC @T20WorldCup final! Let's make it happen! #PlayWithUS pic.twitter.com/5hjfs1kpSZ— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) June 13, 2024

Talking about the match, another upset looked on the cards when the world's top-ranked T20I side fell to 10/2 chasing 111, with star openers Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (3) sent to pavillion early by Saurabh Netravalkar.

However, India's middle order held their nerve on a challenging surface, chipping away at the score, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the way through a match-winning half-century after being dropped by Netravalkar.

Rishabh Pant's 18 from 20 balls laid the groundwork, and Shivam Dube (31*) contributed significantly to the victory with ten balls remaining.

India will take on Canada in their last group match on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida. USA will lock horns with Ireland on Friday at the same venue.

