Kerala Blasters FC look to seal all 3 points against Bengaluru FC in their 200th ISL game

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 : Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) are set to face off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday, December 7, at 7:30 PM IST.

The Blues aim to consolidate their impressive home form, while the visitors seek to overcome their struggles on the road and return to winning ways in this highly anticipated Southern Rivalry. Notably, the match marks the 200th ISL appearance for Kerala Blasters FC - a milestone they will be eager to celebrate with a victory.

Bengaluru FC currently hold second place in the standings with 20 points from 10 games, courtesy of six wins and two draws. In contrast, the Kochi-based team, sitting in 10th place with 11 points from three wins and two draws, will look to climb up the table.

Bengaluru FC have earned 13 points from their first five home games this season (W4 D1). A win in this fixture would set a new record of 16 points after six home games, surpassing their best tally from the 2018-19 season, a campaign in which they secured the league title.

The Blues have a strong record against Kerala Blasters FC, scoring in all 16 ISL meetings and netting 27 goals in total. Sunil Chhetri has been a standout performer in this rivalry, scoring seven goals - the most by any player in this fixture. Bengaluru FC will rely on this dominance to secure another vital win.

Kerala Blasters FC face defensive challenges, having conceded in their last 11 away matches - a streak that could equal a league record of 12 games with another lapse. With 40 away losses, tied for the most in ISL history alongside NorthEast United FC, the team comes into the match following a 0-1 defeat to FC Goa, where they failed to score for the first time this season. The last instance of back-to-back goalless outings for the Blasters was in February-March 2023.

In their rivalry history, Bengaluru FC have won 10 of 16 encounters, with Kerala Blasters FC managing four wins and two draws. At home, Bengaluru FC remain unbeaten against the Blasters, winning five of six matches and scoring eight goals while conceding only two.

Sunil Chhetri hailed the rivalry as one of the ISL's most captivating fixtures. Reflecting on its growth, he said, "The first time we played in Kerala, I didn't expect this fixture to grow as much as it has. It's one of the best games to watch, whether it's played in Kochi or Bengaluru. People mark this match on their calendars, and I'm sure it will be the same tomorrow."

Bengaluru FC assistant coach Renedy Singh addressed the team's form following the international break and their preparation for the clash, while Kerala Blasters FC head coach Mikael Stahre emphasised collective defending and the importance of focusing on technical details. "We have to focus on the team performance, defend as a unit, and get the small things right," Stahre said.

Bengaluru FC forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz, with five goals against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL, will aim to extend his stellar record. His knack for exploiting close spaces makes him a key threat for the Blasters, who must bolster their defensive setup.

Kerala Blasters FC's Noah Sadaoui, leading the league with seven touches per game in the opposition box, will be crucial in breaking Bengaluru's strong defence. Sadaoui combines playmaking and goal-scoring roles, making him their most influential attacking asset.

Milos Drncic has been a standout defender for Kerala Blasters FC, winning all 12 of his tackle attempts this season - the second-best tally among players yet to lose a tackle. His defensive prowess will be vital in countering Bengaluru FC's attacking threats.

