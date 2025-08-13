Kerala Cricket League: New floodlights installed at Kariavattom Greenfield; inauguration on August 15

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 13 : As the second season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) approaches, new LED floodlights have been installed at the Kariavattom Greenfield Stadium. The official inauguration will be held on August 15. The old metal halide lights have been replaced with modern LED floodlights equipped with advanced technology, according to a release from KCA.

The key highlight is the DMX control system, which allows precise brightness adjustment from 0 per cent to 100 per cent, and enables special lighting effects like fades and strobes. It can also synchronise lighting with music for dynamic, audio-reactive displays. Greenfield is now among the few stadiums in India with such a system.

A total of 392 professional 1600-watt LED lights has been installed across four towers, with each tower housing two high-mast systems. KCL Secretary Vinod S. Kumar said the new floodlights will make night matches easier to conduct, provide better visibility for players and spectators, and bring the stadium up to HD broadcasting standards.

He also noted the energy-efficient lights will be a long-term investment. The project cost ₹18 crore (including GST) and was executed by the Kerala Cricket Association, with Philips subsidiary Signify supplying the LEDs and Mercury Electrical Corporation handling installation.

The inaugural function will feature a laser show.

The event will be attended by KCA officials, team owners, invited dignitaries and members.

A friendly cricket match will be held to celebrate the occasion. The match between the KCA President's XI and the Secretary's XI will feature Kerala's beloved players, including Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Azhar, Salman Nizar, Vishnu Vinod, and other prominent stars. Entry is free, and spectators can enter via Gates 5 and 15 through the University Campus Main Entrance.

The team led by Sanju Samson will include Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Shaun Roger, Ajnas M, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Basil NP, Akhil Skaria, Fanoos F, Muhammed Inan, Sharafuddin NM, and Akin Sattar.

The team lead by Sachin baby will include Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ahmad Imran, Abhishek J Nair, Abdul Basith, Biju Narayanan, Ethan Apple Tom, Nidheesh MD, Abhijith Praveen, Asif KM, S Mithun, Vinod Kumar CV, and Sachin Suresh.

With top players from the state facing off, cricket fans can look forward to an exciting match that will set the tone for an electrifying new season of the Kerala Cricket League.

