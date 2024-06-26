Kerala to Launch Its Own Six-Team T20 Cricket League in September

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) announced that it will launch a franchise-model cricket league similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Twenty20 format competition is set to begin in September. Six teams will compete in the state premier league, adhering to the rules and regulations of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The event will commence as soon as the Twenty20 cricket league in neighboring Karnataka concludes. “We will call for expression of interest from franchisees next week. A base price of Rs 1 crore has been fixed for the franchisees to participate in the bidding process,” KCA President Jayesh K. George said. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, including its HD format, and digital streaming of the matches is also being planned.

The state league will span 19 days, including two reserve days, with six teams playing a total of 33 matches. The matches will take place at The Sports Hub in Kariavattom, which has hosted many international cricket matches. According to KCA officials, the matches are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.Only players registered in Kerala will be eligible to play in the league.

