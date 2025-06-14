Keshav Maharaj Breaks Down in Tears After South Africa’s Historic WTC Final Win (Watch Video)

Keshav Maharaj broke into tears after South Africa ended their 27-year wait for a major global title by winning the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s on Saturday. The Proteas chased down 282 in the fourth innings to seal a five-wicket win. Speaking after the win, Maharaj called the moment emotional and said it marked a new chapter for South African cricket. “It is special. It is an honour to lift the cup for everyone out here and back home,” Maharaj said during a post-match interview with former captain Graeme Smith. The left-arm spinner said the team’s unity during the five days at Lord’s reflected what South Africa stands for. “We are grateful for everyone here. Thanks to those who supported us. We stood strong through adversity. We honour those who came before us. May this be a stepping stone for greater things to come,” Maharaj said.

The victory gave South Africa their first ICC men's senior trophy since 1998. The final day saw some resistance from Australia, with captain Pat Cummins dismissing Temba Bavuma for 66 and Mitchell Starc bowling Tristan Stubbs for eight. But Markram remained calm and composed before being removed by Josh Hazlewood with only a few runs left. The Lord’s crowd gave Markram a standing ovation for his crucial knock. Markram's innings came in a match dominated by bowlers. South Africa also benefited from Kagiso Rabada's nine wickets across two innings.

Last year, South Africa lost a close T20 World Cup final to India. On Saturday, the Proteas held firm against a strong Australian attack to lift the WTC mace.

Australia’s bowlers had been consistent, but the innings from Markram turned the tide. South Africa’s balanced effort from batters and bowlers sealed the long-awaited global title.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.