Keshav Maharaj hails leadership of Bavuma, Conrad ahead of WTC final against Australia

London [UK], June 3 : As South Africa gears up for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's on June 11, veteran Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj has praised the leadership duo of Temba Bavuma and head coach Shukri Conrad for guiding the team with distinct yet complementary approaches.

Speaking on ICC's official Instagram handle, Maharaj highlighted how both Bavuma and Conrad have played pivotal roles in shaping the mindset and direction of the Proteas squad.

"Shukri (Conrad) and Temba (Bavuma) bring two different styles of leadership when it comes to that," Maharaj said.

"Obviously Temba, you know, he's a good motivator, he reads the game really well and is a brilliant leader on the field," he added.

While Bavuma's tactical acumen and ability to inspire are key assets, Maharaj believes that Conrad's approach has been equally crucial to South Africa's resurgence in the longest format.

"With regards to Shukri, I think he gives you clarity and he just allows you to have the freedom to express yourself, be yourself and just show everyone what you're capable of," Maharaj explained.

" I think that's been the saving grace of this team," he said.

Maharaj also stressed the importance of having a clear sense of direction as a unit, even if the path isn't perfect.

"I always believe that if you have a direction you want to go to, whether it's right or wrong, it will work out eventually," he added.

South Africa squad: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy

Australia squad: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

