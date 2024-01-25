Kevin Pietersen Compares Virat Kohli with David Beckham, Says Indian Star's Stature is...

Former England captain and all-rounder, Kevin Pietersen, expressed his opinion that Team India's star batter, Virat Kohli, holds a greater star status than football legend David Beckham. Both Kohli and Beckham are globally renowned athletes, with the former achieving the milestone of becoming the first batter to record 50 centuries in ODI Cricket during the India vs. New Zealand semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In an interview with talkSport, Pietersen underscored the immense pressure and expectations that Kohli has navigated throughout his career. He highlighted the distinct lives led by cricketers like Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni compared to athletes from other sports, given their colossal fan following and stardom in India. Pietersen stated, "You guys are covering football for a very long time, and you know about David Beckham’s stature in England. Multiply that by a thousand, and that’s what Kohli’s life is in India. He can’t do anything. Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are living a completely different life over here in India."

Pietersen acknowledged the weight of expectations that Virat carries when he walks out to bat or field, emphasizing how he manages these pressures in a remarkable way. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been ruled out of two Tests against England due to personal reasons. Rajat Patidar, a batter from Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been added to the squad as a replacement for the former India captain.