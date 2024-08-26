Kevin Pietersen expresses shock over Pakistan's defeat to Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has expressed his surprise at Pakistan's unexpected defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at Rawalpindi.

Taking to social media platform X, Pietersen voiced his concerns about the current state of Pakistan cricket, reflecting on the sharp contrast between the team's recent struggles and the high standards he experienced during his time playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On Monday, Pietersen tweeted, "What happened to cricket in Pakistan? When I played the PSL, the standard of that league was tremendous, the players had a very good work ethic and the youngsters on display were magic.

What's happening there?"

https://x.com/KP24/status/1827961224383914226

Pietersen's comments come after Pakistan suffered a historic ten-wicket loss to Bangladesh, marking their first-ever Test defeat to the Asian rivals.

The former England star, who has played in multiple PSL seasons, praised the talent and dedication he witnessed in the league, raising questions about the reasons behind the national team's recent decline.

The defeat to Bangladesh has sparked widespread criticism and introspection within the cricketing community, with many questioning the leadership and management of Pakistan cricket.

Both teams will face each other again in the second Test which will begin in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Recapping the first match of the series, the Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

At the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.

