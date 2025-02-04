Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 : Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday opened up on the recently concluded five-match T20I series between India and England and said that it was "disappointing" from the Three Lions' perspective.

India won the T20I series against England by 4-1. Men in Blue spinner Varun Chakravarthy bagged the 'Player of the Series' award.

Speaking to the reporters, Pietersen said that the fifth T20I match of the series was a "disaster" for the visitors and that the England players would be "disappointed" with their performance in Wankhede.

"It was a disappointing series, from England's perspective... The final game ended up being a bit of a disaster... I think they'll be disappointed in the way that they played on Sunday, for sure," Pietersen said.

The former cricketer showered praise on Indian youngster Abhishek Sharma for his blitzkrieg display in Wankhede. The 44-year-old said that Abhishek's batting in the fifth T20I match of the series was "fantastic". The former cricketer accepted that it was the best T20I innings he had ever seen.

"Abhishek is amazing... His batting was fantastic. It was the best T20I innings, I've ever seen and I said that to him afterwards... I just said to him, I said, Abhishek, that was the best T20 innings I've ever seen. It was unbelievable. It was effortless. The stroke play was great and there were no funky shots. No ramping, no sweeping, reverse sweeping. It was just perfection," he added.

Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance in the match guided the hosts India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Abhishek etched his name in the record book following his fiery 135-run knock against England in the final T20I match of the series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During India's 5th T20I game against England, Abhishek slammed 7 fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 250.00. With his fiery knock, the 24-year-old lodged the highest T20I score for India, outdoing Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126-run knock against New Zealand.

