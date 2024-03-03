Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell to be part of World Championship of Legends

Dubai [UAE], March 3 : Meteora Developers has officially announced its acquisition of the esteemed England Champions cricket team, in partnership with Bollywood icon Jacqueline Fernandez. This strategic move positions the England Champions to enter the prestigious World Championships of Legends (WCL), signaling a historic convergence of cricketing legends and global fan engagement.

The announcement unfolded amidst a glitzy ceremony at Taj Downtown, Dubai, attended by former England captain Ian Bell and other names from the sporting world.

Meteora Developers' founder and CEO, Praveen Sharma, expressed enthusiasm about the association with WCL and the ambitious goals for the England Champions. "Our entry into the World Championships of Legends is a pivotal moment for us. With cricketing greats like Ian Bell on our team, we're poised to build a legacy that will captivate and inspire English fans globally. This is just the start of a thrilling journey," Sharma asserted, hinting at a promising future for the franchise.

Cricket star Ian Bell, an integral part of the England Champions, underlined the significance of this venture for players and the sport. "Being part of the England Champions under the WCL is an extraordinary opportunity. The league's innovative approach and the chance to play in England make this a truly exciting prospect. I'm eager to contribute to our team's success and make our fans proud," Bell commented, emphasising the players' enthusiasm and commitment.

Harshit Tomar, CEO of WCL, spoke on the league's vision, emphasising its commitment to redefine the global cricket landscape. Tomar warmly welcomed Meteora Developers and the England Champions into the WCL family, expressing high expectations for the collaboration. "This partnership promises to bring innovation and excitement to cricket, setting new benchmarks for excellence," Tomar remarked.

Bollywood icon and co-owner of the England Champions, Jacqueline Fernandez, conveyed her honour at joining the cricketing world. "It's an absolute honour to part of this incredible venture," she said, adding, "Together with Meteora Developers and the England Champions, I am excited to embark on this journey to glory and success," said Fernandez, echoing the team's ambitious spirit."

The event's highlight was the official signing ceremony, where WCL's Harshit Tomar, along with representatives from Meteora Developers and Jacqueline Fernandez, formalised their groundbreaking partnership. The ceremony also featured the much-anticipated reveal of the England Champions' logo and jersey, symbolising the dawn of a new era for the team and its supporters.

Mohamedali Budhwani, Director of WCL, welcomed the Meteora England Champions, adding that England is going to be a tough side with the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Owais Shah. "It's going to be amazing to watch them play," Budhwani remarked, further heightening the anticipation for the upcoming season.

The World Championship of Legends (WCL), endorsed by the prestigious England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), is poised to deliver an electrifying T20 cricket extravaganza in Edgbaston, United Kingdom, from July 3 to July 13, 2024. Among the illustrious lineup of cricketing legends gracing the event are the iconic figures Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen, promising an unparalleled feast of athleticism and nostalgia.

