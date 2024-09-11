Khaled Mahmud steps down as Bangladesh Cricket Board director

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 11 : Khaled Mahmud has resigned as a Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), reported ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.

The report said that board's CEO, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, confirmed the development. Mahmud, a former Bangladesh captain, became the latest board director to quit after Jalal Yunus and Naimur Rahman resigned in past few weeks and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam was removed from his post. Mahmud informed the board about his resignation via an email, ending his 11-year-tenure.

At the time of its departure, Mahmud was also the BCB's game development chairman and cricket operations vice-chairman. Over last 18 years, Mahmud has donned various hats in BCB.

After his retirement from the sport in 2006, Mahmud was appointed as Bangladesh's team manager and three years later, took on the assistant coaching role for the side under head coach Jamie Siddons. Mahmud was appointed as board director back in 2013, but continued to also coach Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Dhaka Premier League (DPL) teams after the appointment.

Mahmud returned as Bangladesh team manager in 2015 and was also appointed as a selector after BCB chief Nazmul Hassan expanded the selection committee back in 2016. After Chandika Hathurusinghe's departure in 2017, he also became Bangladesh's technical director, essentially serving as a head coach in early 2018. Despite being questioned for conflict of interest for multiple roles, Mahmud continued to play many roles in Bangladesh cricket.

Mahmud was Bangladesh's interim coach for the ODI series against Sri Lanka back in 2019 and continued as team director through a poor 2023 World Cup campaign in India.

Mahmud has experienced a lot of success in Bangladesh cricket, hailed as one of the architects of the U19 team's World Cup win in 2020 as a game development head. His other accolades include a BPL title with Dhaka Dynamites in 2016 and many DPL titles with Abahani Limited, including the 2023-24 season.

Mahmud represented the country in 12 Tests and 77 ODIs and was also the Player of the Match in team's famous win over Pakistan in 1999 Cricket World Cup. He also captained the team in nine Tests and 15 ODIs, though he failed to win even a single game as a captain.

