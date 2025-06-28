Khaleel Ahmed joins Essex for Rothesay County Championship and Metro Bank One Day Cup

London [UK], June 28 : India's left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed will play for the Essex Club until the conclusion of the 2025 season. He will be available for both the Rothesay County Championship and the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

A product of India's Under-19 squad for the 2016 World Cup, Ahmed has represented the senior Indian Men's team on 29 occasions, which includes eleven ODIs and eighteen T20Is, as per the press release from the Essex official website.

Since making his ODI debut in 2018 against Hong Kong, Ahmed has taken 15 wickets in his 11 ODI appearances, at an average of 31.00 and an economy rate of 5.81, with best figures of 3-13.

Featuring for Rajasthan in India's domestic List A structure, he has played 63 matches, taking 92 wickets at an average of 27.92, with best figures of 4-35.

Ahmed's abilities are not limited to white-ball cricket; he has also represented Rajasthan in first-class cricket on 20 occasions. In Indian conditions, he has taken 56 red-ball wickets at a healthy average of 27.67, with best figures of 5-37.

The 27-year-old was part of the India A squad that faced the England Lions at the start of June, playing in the first game at Northampton.

Ahmed took four wickets in the first innings from 19 overs, dismissing James Rew, George Hill, Chris Woakes, and Jordan Cox.

On signing for the Club, Khaleel Ahmed said: "I am thrilled to sign for Essex.I have heard a lot about the rich history of the Club, and I'm excited to be part of it and will look to make an immediate impact. I'm looking forward to playing at Chelmsford, meeting the loyal Essex Members and fans, and delivering performances they can be proud of."

On the signing of Khaleel Ahmed, Director of Cricket Chris Silverwood said: "We are really pleased to be bringing Khaleel into the Club. We were impressed with his performances for India A and firmly believe he can strengthen our already very strong seam attack. As a left-arm seamer, he offers something different and will add a new dynamic to the squad in both the One Day Cup and the County Championship."

Khaleel Ahmed is set to wear the number 71 and will meet up with the squad in York to be available for selection against Yorkshire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor