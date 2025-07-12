Kieron Pollard powers MINY into MLC 2025 final with blistering finish

Dallas [US], July 12 : Kieron Pollard may be a batting coach for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a fitting role at 38, but across the globe, including in Major League Cricket (MLC), he continues to operate as a full-fledged allrounder. On Friday night in Dallas, he reminded everyone just how vital he is to MI New York, smashing an unbeaten match-winning 47 off just 22 deliveries to steer his side into the MLC 2025 final. The Texas Super Kings, who seemed destined for the title clash, were left stunned as Pollard turned the tide, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Chasing 167, MI New York's innings got off to a shaky start. Quinton de Kock and Michael Bracewell departed early, both failing to reach double figures within the first seven overs. The scoreboard read 43 when Bracewell fell, thanks largely to Monank Patel's efforts, though he laboured at a strike rate of around 120. Nicholas Pooran, who joined Monank after Bracewell's dismissal, also struggled for fluency early on.

By the time Monank was dismissed for a fighting 49 off 39 balls in the 13th over, MI New York had only reached 83.

Pollard came to the crease and faced his first delivery from Noor Ahmad and dispatched it 100 metres straight down the ground, a warning shot that signalled the momentum shift to come. Despite his fireworks, TSK managed to hold their ground until the 16th over, with the required rate still at a steep 12.5.

Then came the defining moment as Zia-ul-Haq was handed the ball, and Pollard, from the second delivery of the over, went on a rampage, 6, 4, 4, 2, 6. The over yielded 23 runs and decisively swung the game in MI New York's favour.

The rest of the chase was a formality. Pooran sealed the win with his third six, finishing unbeaten on 52 off 36, while Pollard walked off with 47 off 22, his late blitz proving the difference. MI New York, who had only managed three wins from ten league matches and had to battle through the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, had now secured their place in the final, where they will face Washington Freedom.

The loss was particularly bitter for Texas Super Kings, especially after a promising finish with the bat. Their innings had been built around Faf du Plessis, who scored a measured 59 off 42 balls while wickets tumbled around him. Smit Patel, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shubham Ranjane, and Marcus Stoinis all fell cheaply, leaving TSK teetering at 85/5 in the 13th over.

Du Plessis' dismissal sparked an unexpected resurgence, though. Akeal Hosein and Donovan Ferreira stitched together a 81-run stand in just 45 balls. Hosein's aggressive 55 off 32 and Ferreira's 32 off 20 lifted TSK to a competitive 166/5, giving them a fighting chance.

In the end, it wasn't enough. Pollard, ably supported by Pooran, ensured MI New York completed a dramatic turnaround and marched into the final with momentum and belief firmly on their side.

