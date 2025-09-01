Kieron Pollard Smashes 7 Sixes in 8 Balls in Caribbean Premier League 2025 (Watch Video)

Trinbago Knight Riders Cricket Team vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Kieron Pollard produced a vintage display of power-hitting in the Trinbago Knight Riders’ clash against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 on Monday, September 1, 2025. The 38-year-old all-rounder blasted 65 runs from 29 balls. He started slowly with only 12 runs from his first 13 deliveries. But the veteran all-rounder then unleashed a furious assault on the bowlers. He hammered seven sixes in the space of eight balls. His innings included eight sixes and two fours at a strike rate of 224.

Fans at the ground watched in awe as Pollard cleared the boundary with ease and turned the match into a one-man show.

Pollard no longer plays for West Indies and has also retired from the Indian Premier League, where he is now part of Mumbai Indians as a batting coach. Yet whenever he steps onto the field, he shows that his hunger for runs is still alive.

Nicholas Pooran added 52 from 38 balls, while Andre Russell chipped in with 10 off 5 deliveries. Trinbago finished their innings at 179 for 6 in 20 overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Nathan Edwards, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Alick Athanaze, Navian Bidaisee, Jyd Goolie, Ashmead Nedd, Naseem Shah, Waqar Salamkheil