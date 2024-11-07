King, Carty power Windies to clinch 8-wicket victory over England in 3rd ODI, seal 2-1 series win

Bridgetown [Barbados], November 7 : Top Caribbean batter Brandon King and Keacy Carty powered West Indies to clinch an eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

With the victory in the final game of the series, the Caribbeans managed to seal a 2-1 series win over the Three Lions.

After winning the toss, West Indies decided to field against England and the hosts' decision did go in their favour.

England opener Phil Salt (74 runs from 108 balls, 4 fours and 1 sixes) gave the Three Lions a fiery start in the inning. The wicketkeeper-batter was the highest run-getter for England as no other batters could display a solid performance.

In the middle order, the visitors failed to cement a partnership and could only put 263/8 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Sam Curran (40 runs from 52 balls, 4 fours) and Dan Mousley (57 runs from 70 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) added some crucial runs at the end of the first inning for England.

Matthew Forde led the Caribbean bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 35 runs. Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. Roston Chase managed to take just one wicket.

During the run chase, Brandon King (102 runs from 117 balls, 13 fours and 1 six) and Keacy Carty (128 runs from 114 balls, 15 fours and 2 sixes) displayed a staggering performance and helped the Windies to clinch an eight-wicket win.

The English bowlers were sluggish in the second inning and failed to restrict 264 runs. Reece Topley and Jamie Overton were the bowlers who could manage to pick wickets for England.

Brief score: England 263/8 (Phil Salt 74, Dan Mousley 57; Matthew Forde 3/35) vs West Indies 267/2 (Keacy Carty 128*, Brandon King 102; Jamie Overton 1/17).

