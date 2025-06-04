'King Kohli Stayed for 18 Years': Vijay Mallya Recalls Picking Virat Kohli for RCB

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya celebrated the victory after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the IPL trophy after 18 years. RCB beat Punjab Kings in the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to register their name in the history books after 18 years.

Mallya, former owner Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), recalled picking former Indian captain Virat Kohli for the team and said it was his dream to bring the IPL trophy to Bengaluru. "When I founded RCB it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru."

"I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years," Vijay Mallya wrote on X.

"I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle the Universe Boss and Mr 360 AB DeVillers who remain an indelible part of RCB history. Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru," Mallya said on X thanking former South African and West Indies players for their previous contribution.

"Congratulations and thanks again to all who made my dream come true. RCB fans are the very best and they deserve the IPL trophy. Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru baruthe!"

Vijay Mallya's Son Sidharth Reacts to RCB’s Win

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's son Sidharth carried after RCB lifted the title after 18 years in IPL season 18. While clapping and crying, he said, "Finally... 18 years...finally we get to see this."

After the inaugural ceremony of IPL in 2008, which initially represented eight different cities in India, Vijay Mallya acquired the Bangalore franchise. Mallya bought the franchise for $111.6 million, which was the second most expensive, just behind Reliance-owned Mumbai Indians.

RCB bought high-profile Indian and international players, including Jacques Kallis, Anil Kumble, and Zaheer Khan. In the second round of the auction, they also signed India under-19 World Cup-winning captain Virat Kohli, who had yet to turn 18.