"King of Adelaide": Starc hails Travis Head after Ashes-sealing ton at Adelaide

Adelaide [Australia], December 21 : Following his side's Ashes series win at Adelaide, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who also completed the 750 international wicket mark, hailed opener Travis Head as the 'King of Adelaide' and spoke on how his side has managed to find things going their way despite injuries in recent years, with newer talent stepping up.

It was 'Same old Aussies always winning' at Adelaide Oval, as they extended their unbeaten streak against England in Australia to 18 Tests, sealing the Ashes series win by beating their visitors by 82 runs. Be it Travis Head's fiery centuries at Perth and Adelaide, Mitchell Starc's magic with the pace and his all-round contributions, or bowlers like Brendan Doggett, Michael Nesser and Scott Boland stepping up in the absence of star bowlers Pat Cummins (for first two Tests) and Josh Hazlewood, this series has shown Australia's immense depth, their ability to scratch their way to a win and their 'clutch' mentality.

Speaking on Head and Alex Carey's exploits at their home turf and their 162-run partnership in the second innings, Starc said,

"He (Head) is the king of Adelaide. It was great to watch him - not just Head, but also Alex, these two guys playing at home and how much this ground means to them. And how much that partnership meant to us as a group. It was bloody good to watch."

In eight matches at Adelaide Oval, Head has scored 814 runs at an average of 81.40, with four centuries and two fifties in 11 innings and a best score of 175.

Starc also pointed out that the wicket did not assist pacers that much with the new ball and expressed concerns over Nathan Lyon's injury on the final day of the Test and the setback to Hazlewood. At the same time, he was happy with bowlers like Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser and Scott Boland grabbing these rare opportunities in the absence of frontline pacers and making it count.

"The wicket did not do as much as we probably thought it would with the newer ball. It was a shame for Nathan to go down as well, we thought he would have done a great job with the harder, newer ball out of that rough. But again, we just found a way, which I think has been a feature of this group over many years now. Even at times when it is not going our way, we can find a way to get ourselves back in track. It was a bit gusty, coming from all directions. But it is part and parcel of playing cricket, with the footmarks and what not. Another fantastic day."

"Obviously, a massive shame for Josh. He was flying heading into the series, so that was a significant loss for us there. I do not think I have changed anything (in his bowling). There has been a lot made outside the group about Pat not being there for the first two, this week he was phenomenal, and he's the Pat Cummins we know and love. We had Nathan back this week, and until later today, he was fantastic again. Ness, Doggett - they played a massive part in these three Tests. And Scotty, we know what Scotty does. It has been an all-round performance with the ball, and certainly with the bat (for himself)," he continued.

Starc said that in such conditions, experience counts "one hundred per cent".

"We do laugh at some of the comments that come back to us about how old we are," he jokingly remarked.

"Experience plays a part, going through your highs and lows, but I think the level-headedness of this group, being able to find a way in most situations and forgetting about things that have not gone our way, is enormous, that plays a big part. We have got a few younger guys too, and I think that rubs off on them as well. Credit to all the players, but definitely the staff, led by Andrew (McDonald). We have got a big contingent of staff members, and they have played a massive role, not just in this series but over a number of years," he concluded.

After Australia won the toss, they opted to bat first. But the relentless pace of Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse put them in a soup at 94/4. It was Usman Khawaja's veteran instincts and signature cuts and sweeps during his 126-ball 82, consisting of 10 fours, which slowly brought back the momentum to the Aussies, with Alex Carey also firing at the other end. Carey brought up his maiden Ashes ton, scoring 106 in 143 balls, with eight fours and a six. A half-century run stand between Mitchell Starc (54 in 75 balls, with eight fours) and Scott Boland (14*) troubled England just when they wanted to bundle Aussies for below 300. Aussies scored 371 in 91.2 overs.

Archer (5/53) delivered a brilliant fifer for England, with Josh Tongue and Will Jacks getting a couple each.

Later, Nathan Lyon (2/70) and skipper Pat Cummins (3/70) kept England away from forming big partnerships, reducing them to 168/8 by getting wickets just when England looked to find an escape. However, a century stand between skipper Ben Stokes (83 in 198 balls, with eight fours) and a resolute Archer (51 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) powered England to 286, with their trail at 85 runs. Boland played a significant role in wiping out the tail-end with three wickets.

In their second innings, England had the upper hand over Australia at one point, with Australia at 149/4. However, hometown heroes Travis Head (170 in 219 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes) and Carey (72 in 128 balls, with six fours) revelled amid loud cheers from the crowd, outbattling England one delivery at a time. While England was better with the ball on day four and wiped them out for 349 runs, a record run-chase of 435 runs awaited England.

Tongue (4/80) and Carse (3/80) were amongst the top bowlers for England.

England's run chase was one featuring promise and brain fades in equal measure. After a first-ball boundary, Ben Duckett (4) lost his wicket while Ollie Pope (17) continued to find slip fielders. With England reduced to 31/2, Joe Root (39 in 63 balls, with five fours) and Harry Brook put on a 78-run stand, giving their team some normalcy. Root continued to be a "nicking machine", falling to Cummins for the second time in the match and for the 13th time overall in Tests.

Crawley, who looked uncharacteristically patient, carried England's hopes forward with Brook until a brain-fade reverse sweep from Brook ended his stay at 56 balls and triggered a mini-collapse from 177/3 to 194/6. Jamie Smith (60 in 83 balls, with seven fours) and Will Jacks put on a 91-run stand, making England fans believe and dare to dream until the adrenaline of counter-attacking Starc got the best of Jamie. Jacks (47 in 137 balls, with three fours) put on a half-century stand with Carse (39* in 64 balls, with four boundaries and a six) to keep England's heart beating, but after Jacks was gone, there was no coming back as Australia bundled out England for 352 runs.

Cummins (3/48), Starc (3/62) and Lyon (3/77) shone with the ball, denying England another shot at an Ashes series win in Australia since 2010/11 and keeping them winless in Aussie land since that glorious moment. Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead, and Carey was given the 'Player of the Match' honours for his knocks of 106 and 72.

