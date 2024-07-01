Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban to host World Masters League T20 Final

New Delhi [India], July 1 : The iconic Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in South Africa's Durban will be hosting the final match of the highly anticipated World Masters League (WML) T20, informed an official press release by WML.

Starting in the first week of August 2024, the league will feature six dynamic teams: Indraprastha Warriors, Gulf Superstars, Sydney Spartans, Colombo Titans, Lahore Lions, and Caribbean Pirates.

The World Masters League T20 will showcase star players from cricketing powerhouses such as India, Australia, West Indies, England, and more. Fans worldwide can look forward to an extraordinary blend of skill, strategy, and entertainment.

Speaking on the venue announcement, World Masters League CEO Rajeev Mishra said, "We are thrilled to bring the World Masters League T20 to the iconic Kingsmead Cricket Stadium. This venue has a rich history and will provide the perfect backdrop for some of the greatest cricketing talent to shine."

Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs will illuminate the cricket field during the World Masters League T20.

Joining Gibbs on this prestigious platform are former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and former Sri Lanka cricketers Angelo Perera and Dhamika Prasad, adding to the allure of the event.

Speaking on joining the World Master League T20, Shoaib Malik said, "I'm incredibly excited to join the World Masters League T20. This tournament brings together some of the greatest cricketers from around the world, and I'm looking forward to taking the field with them. It's going to be a fantastic event full of thrilling matches."

Former Indian domestic cricketers Jesal Karia, Bipul Sharma, Amitoze Singh, Anureet Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ishwar Chaudhary and Robin Bist have also signed up for the World masters league T20 Draft, as per a release by World Masters League.

"With six teams competing in 19 thrilling matches, the World Masters League T20 promises non-stop entertainment for cricket enthusiasts. As the iconic players prepare to showcase their prowess on the field, fans can anticipate a unique and enthralling experience unlike any other.," the World Masters League sated in the press release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor