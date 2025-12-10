Kiwi seamer Blair Tickner stretchered off after shoulder injury on Day 1 in 2nd Test against West Indies

Wellington [New Zealand], December 10 : New Zealand's injury woes have worsened, with fast bowler Blair Tickner sustaining a shoulder injury on an action-packed opening day of the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington.

Tickner starred with the ball on the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship contest at Basin Reserve with a four-wicket haul, but his afternoon took a turn for the worse in the 63rd over as he dived at full-stretch to stop a boundary at fine-leg and went down clutching at his shoulder, as per the ICC website.

He remained on the ground immediately, prompting swift action from New Zealand's medical personnel and venue staff. The 32-year-old quick was stretchered off to warm applause from the home crowd, heading off into an ambulance for further tests.

Before his injury, Tickner delivered a decisive spell, trapping Brandon King for 33 and Kavem Hodge for a duck, using a sharp bouncer to pick off Shai Hope for 48, and later knocking over Roston Chase to strengthen New Zealand's position on opening day.

For the West Indies, John Campbell (44) and Shai Hope (48) were among the runs, while Brandon King (33) also contributed vital support.

West Indies would have targeted far more than what they managed, given the start they made.

Tickner recorded figures of 4/32 off his 16 overs, including three maidens, as West Indies were dismissed for 205 late in the day. The Black Caps reached stumps unscathed at 24/0 and will feel in a strong position despite the loss of Tickner to injury.

He was drafted into the side due to injuries to fellow pacers, Matt Henry and Nathan Smith. His injury adds to an already extended list of New Zealand pacers sidelined for this series, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, and Matt Fisher.

Tickner's injury only deepens New Zealand's injury crisis, with a big 2026 coming up, which includes an ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February and March.

New Zealand's openers, Latham and Devon Conway, had nine overs to navigate and knocked off 24 runs, though not without a few jitters.

The hosts are now facing the possibility of losing a third fast bowler mid-Test in this series, after similar difficulties in Christchurch affected their ability to force a result and allowed West Indies to secure a draw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor