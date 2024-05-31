Kiwi wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout retires from international cricket

New Delhi [India], May 31 : New Zealand cricketer Bernadine Bezuidenhout announced her retirement from international cricket on Friday.

The 30-year-old appeared in 4 ODIs, and 7 T20Is for South Africa after that she switched to New Zealand. Bezuidenhout played 16 ODIs and 22 T20Is for the Kiwis in the international cricket.

In a statement, Bezuidenhout said it was her privilege and honour to play for the Kiwis.

"It's been such a great ride. Playing for the White Ferns has been a huge privilege and honour and it's left me with the fondest memories. The journey has taught me so much and I'll be forever grateful to everyone who has been on the path with me," Bezuidenhout said in a New Zealand Cricket statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Bezuidenhout played her maiden international cricket in 2014 for the Proteas. In 2015, she relocated to Christchurch and was picked in New Zealand's squad in 2018 after her end of a two-year residential stand-down in August 2017.

The wicketkeeper-batter took part in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where the Kiwis failed to make a place in the knockout stage.

She failed to play cricket for almost two years after being diagnosed with RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport). Bezuidenhout made her comeback for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup in 2023.

"I'm at peace with this decision but it wasn't an easy one to make. I've struggled to find a balance between my work and playing career for a while now, and after a lot of thought and reflection I feel that it's the right time to pivot and put my full focus on The EPIC Sports Project," Bezuidenhout added in her statement.

Earlier in 2024, Bezuidenhout took part in five of New Zealand's six white-ball games at home against England. But later she was ruled out from the series due to a hamstring injury.

New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer thanked Bernadine for all her contributions to the national team.

"I want to thank Bernie for the contributions she's made to the White Ferns on the field, and for the caring qualities she brought to the group off the field. We're proud of the work that Bernie does outside of cricket and I have no doubt she'll continue to make a positive impact on the lives of many," Ben said.

However, the 30-year-old will continue to take part in the domestic cricket for Northern Districts.

