KKR diverts 84.9% of stadium waste from landfills in 7 home matches

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have taken a significant step towards reaffirming their commitment to environmental responsibility with an impactful waste management initiative at Eden Gardens Stadium during their home matches in the TATA IPL 2025 season.

Sporting events offer a powerful platform to raise awareness and encourage spectators to engage in creating positive change. KKR's waste management efforts highlight how sports can drive environmental consciousness and foster community engagement.

Over the course of their first five home matches at Eden Gardens, the defending champions diverted over 35,113 kilograms of waste from landfills a remarkable achievement made possible by a multi-pronged waste management strategy.

Key measures included installing 200 waste segregation bins across the stadium, encouraging fans to separate their waste, and deploying a dedicated Green Team to assist spectators and maintain a litter-free environment. The initiative also featured prominent anti-litter messaging and awareness campaigns to promote responsible behaviour among attendees.

To further build awareness, waste management training was conducted for key stakeholders, including food stall vendors and catering teams. The waste sorting team handled more than 10 categories of waste, including food scraps, paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, and aluminium foil all of which were sent to local recycling units and composting facilities.

In total, 27,194 kgs of waste were recycled, 4,885 kgs were composted, 2,826 kgs of materials (such as KKR flags) were upcycled, and 207 kgs of food were donated making KKR's sustainability drive a standout effort in this IPL season.

Speaking about the initiative, Juhi Chawla, Co-Owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, said as quoted by a press release, "Cricket has the power to unite and inspire, and at KKR, we believe it is also a powerful platform to promote sustainability. Through this waste management initiative, we're taking meaningful steps toward reducing our environmental impact and encouraging our fans to be part of the solution. It's not just about cheering for our teamit's about coming together to protect the planet we all share."

Kolkata Knight Riders extended their gratitude to the volunteers, on-ground partners, waste workers, and fans for their efforts in supporting the initiative. This campaign forms part of the franchise's broader vision of making a meaningful impact beyond the field of play.

Earlier this season, as part of their 'Runs to Roots' campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders unveiled their new eco-friendly jersey packaging, crafted from biodegradable materials to further promote sustainability.

Notably, after a washout against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) yesterday, the defending champions are out of the playoffs race. They are at sixth spot with five wins, six losses and two no results, giving them 12 points. Their final league stage match will take place against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Delhi on Sunday.

