KKR: Gambhir's trailblazing unit's 2024 season summarized ahead of Qualifier One clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 20 : The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Narendra Modi Stadium here promises to be a run-fest, with the match taking place between two trailblazers of the season, who made a habit of hitting fours and sixes, putting up huge totals for fun.

KKR ended up the season at the top with nine wins, three losses and two no results, with a total of 20 points. They also finished with a net run rate of +1.428, the highest by any team in the IPL history. SRH is at the second spot, with eight wins, five losses and one no result, giving them 16 points.

KKR and SRH have posted six 200-plus totals in this season, the most by any team. SRH has crossed the 250-run mark thrice, also making the highest IPL total over, 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) while the KKR has done it twice.

*What has worked for KKR this season?

-KKR's batting in death overs: KKR leads the table in death overs hitting, smashing at a run-rate of 13.02 in the overs 17-20. KKR has scored 432 fours in 199 balls in death overs, with 32 and 29 sixes. KKR has played just 59 dots in this phase.

-Sunil Narine's success: Under the mentorship of former captain Gautam Gambhir, Narine is enjoying one of his greatest seasons as an all-rounder in IPL history. In 13 matches, he has scored 461 runs at an average of 38.41 and a strike rate of over 182, with a century and three half-centuries. His best score is 109. He has also taken 15 wickets at an average of 20.80, with an economy rate of 6.63. He is in contention for both Orange and Purple Caps and has led the side's strong campaign along with opener Phil Salt (435 runs at an average of 39.54, with a strike rate of 182.00 and four fifties). With Salt not available due to England's series against Pakistan, it would be interesting how Narine plays alongside Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

-Gautam Gambhir's return: Gambhir's return to the side has done wonders for KKR. Having captained the team to 2012 and 2014 titles, his return has changed the side's fortunes, bringing them from the lower half of the points table in the past two seasons to the top this season. The team looks like a cohesive unit, united by the message of playing positive and attacking cricket and with their eyes on the trophy.

-Andre Russell's efficiency with the ball: Andre Russell is known for his hard-hitting batting and sixes that travel miles into the stands. But a very underrated aspect of his game is his pace bowling. Though he has scored 222 runs in nine innings at an average of over 31 and a strike rate above 185, Russell's bowling has outshined his batting. He has taken 15 wickets at an average of 17.40, with an economy rate of 10.30 and best figures of 3/25.

-Presence of an in-form finisher in Ramandeep: Though the team's designated finisher Rinku Singh has not hit much form this season, he can still land a few big blows. In his absence, big-hitting Ramandeep Singh has stood up as a finisher, with 125 runs in nine innings at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 201.61. He has smashed 12 sixes this season.

-Varun Chakravarthy, Narine making a killer spin duo: Varun Chakravarty (18 wickets in 13 games) and Narine (15 in 13 balls) are brilliant spin partners for KKR. Together, they have taken 33 wickets at an average of 20.57 and a strike rate of 16.54.

*What works against KKR?

-Absence of Phil Salt: Phil Salt and Narine's success has helped KKR the most, often pulling off stunning starts in the powerplay and making the job easy for KKR's middle-order. With Salt not around, Gurbaz will be Narine's partner at the top. Gurbaz has relatively weaker stats than Salt though he is a capable hard-hitter too. In 11 T20Is, he has made 227 runs at an average of 20.64 and a strike rate of 133.53, with two fifties.

-Poor form of Rinku Singh: With just 168 runs in 11 innings at an average of 18.66 and a best score of 26, Rinku's IPL 2024 has been a disappointment and can be due to either lack of form or lack of opportunities down the order. Rinku has a chance to redeem himself with a strong performance in the knockout games and let everyone know that the 'finisher' is not going anywhere.

Mitchell Starc's erratic bowling: Starc is an Australian and a big-match player and fans will have huge expectations from him. But KKR's big buy at Rs 24.75 crore has been extremely erratic on his return to IPL. Though he has 12 wickets, his average is 33.00 and his economy rate a massive 11.36. His bowling stats are boosted by figures of 4/33 against MI.

