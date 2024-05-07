KKR Players & Staff Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple After Flight Diverted to Varanasi (See Pics)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricket team made an unexpected stop in Varanasi on Monday after their flight to Kolkata was diverted due to heavy rain. The KKR players were scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Monday evening following their victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday. However, thunderstorms in Kolkata forced their flight to divert to Guwahati. After receiving clearance to fly back to Kolkata from Guwahati, their attempts to land were again thwarted by bad weather. The team was then diverted to Varanasi, where they landed around 3:00 AM IST.

Following their busy schedule, several Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketers took the opportunity to visit the Kasi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The players shared their experiences on social media. KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora enjoyed an early morning boat ride on the Ganges river. In a picture, KKR fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and young pacer Chetan Sakariya were seen. KKR all-rounder Anukul Roy, who had visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple last year as well, was also part of the visit. Some players were spotted enjoying a boat ride on the Ganges River, while wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat took a dip in the holy water.

The KKR team finally landed in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon and checked into the team hotel.

The two-time IPL champions secured a dominant 98-run victory against the LSG on Sunday. This win propelled them to the top of the standings with 16 points from 11 games, surpassing the Rajasthan Royals. Kolkata's next match is against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11. They will then travel to Ahmedabad to face the Gujarat Titans on May 13, followed by their final league fixture against the Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 19.