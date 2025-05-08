KKR Playoffs Qualification Scenarios EXPLAINED: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs After Loss to Chennai Super Kings?

KKR Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) path to the IPL 2025 playoffs became extremely difficult after a two-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. KKR posted 179 for 6 after choosing to bat. Captain Ajinkya Rahane led with 48 runs. Andre Russell added 38 and Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 36. Noor Ahmad took four wickets for CSK. In response, CSK chased down the target with two balls left. Dewald Brevis top-scored with 52 off 25 balls. Vaibhav Arora took 3 for 48 for KKR.

With this defeat, KKR remain on 11 points from 12 matches. They can now reach a maximum of 15 points if they win their final two games. But they are out of the race for the top two spots since both Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already reached 16 points each.

To qualify for the playoffs, KKR must first win both their remaining group matches. These are away fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A loss in either will end their playoff hopes.

Read Also | IPL 2025: Noor’s four-fer, Brevis’ 22-ball fifty helps CSK beat KKR by two wickets

Even if KKR win both matches, they will need help from other results. Mumbai Indians must lose both their games against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals must also lose to both PBKS and GT by large margins. On top of that, DC must then defeat MI by a narrow margin in their final match to keep their net run rate low.

In this case, KKR and DC would both finish with 15 points. KKR could qualify due to a better net run rate. But this would only be enough for a fourth-place finish and a spot in the Eliminator. KKR would also need Lucknow Super Giants to lose at least two of their final three matches.

KKR now find themselves needing a perfect finish and a series of favourable results. Their playoff hopes remain alive — but only just.