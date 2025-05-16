KKR redefines matchday atmosphere with unmatched Tifo displays during IPL 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 16 : The City of Joy, Kolkata, lived up to its billing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) turned Eden Gardens into a pulsating theatre of colour, creativity, and fandom.

The defending champions took fan experience to new heights by unveiling an unprecedented 14 different tifos across 7 home matches, setting a cultural benchmark not just in the IPL, but in Indian sport, as per the Kolkata Knight Riders press release.

A 'tifo' often refers to a choreographed visual display, typically involving large banners, flags, or signs, performed by sports fans. From electrifying player-centric designs to moments to commemorate the 'home of champions', KKR delivered multiple tifos throughout the season, with the marquee clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens witnessing a staggering seven unique tifos being unfurled.

Each tifo was conceptualized and executed to reflect the ethos of the franchise, reflecting fearlessness, expressiveness, and a deep connect to its city and its supporters, while also carrying the famous 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo' motto.

The unveiling of multiple tifos throughout the season not only added to the matchday experience but also reiterated KKR's commitment to their fans and the atmosphere at Eden Gardens. The initiative not only celebrated the team but also paid tribute to the loyal Knight Riders' fan base, who have consistently packed the stands and brought the fortress to life, the press release added.

The defending champions are in a precarious situation regarding their title defence. The beleaguered Kolkata side is in the seventh spot, hanging in the playoffs race by mathematical calculations. KKR is sixth in the standings with 11 points, and their remaining two fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are do-or-die affairs.

If the Knight Riders stand triumphant with two wins, they will move to 15 points and will hope for other results to fall in their favour to keep their title defence alive. For their upcoming fixture against Bengaluru, ESPNcricinfo reported that KKR will hold a training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday evening.

