KKR skipper Rahane becomes ninth IPL batter to score 5,000 runs

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane completed 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the ninth player to reach the milestone.

Rahane achieved this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

During the match, Rahane played a fine knock of 48 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 145.95.

In 197 matches, Rahane has now 5,017 runs at an average of 30.59, with a strike rate of over 124. He has made two centuries and 33 fifties, and his best score is 105*. He is the ninth run-getter in IPL history.

Rahane has represented Mumbai Indians (2008-10), Rajasthan Royals (2011-15, 2018-19), Rising Pune Supergiant (2016-17), Delhi Capitals (2020-21), Chennai Super Kings (2023-24) and KKR (2022, 2025-onwards).

For MI in 10 matches, Rahane made 148 runs at an average of 18.50, with a strike rate of 105.71 and one fifty. His best score was 62*.

Rahane's seven-season-long stint with RR is easily his best, having made 2,810 runs at an average of 34.27. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 122.65, with two centuries and 17 fifties in 93 innings and the best score of 105*.

With RPS, Rahane scored 862 runs in 30 matches and innings, at an average of 33.15 and a strike rate of 122.79. He made eight fifties for the team, with the best score of 74. This also included the runners-up finish in 2017 to MI.

His stint with DC was unremarkable as he could muster only 121 runs in 11 matches and nine innings, averaging a poor 13.44, with the best score of 60, which was his solitary fifty.

Between 2023-24, Rahane found a second wind as a T20 act, scoring 568 runs in 27 matches and 23 innings at an average of 25.82, with a much-improved strike rate of 147.53, with two fifties and the best score of 71*.

Now in 19 matches for KKR, he has scored 508 runs in 18 innings at an average of 29.88 and a strike rate of over 132, with three fifties. His best score is 61.

After winning the toss, KKR opted to bat first. A second wicket 58-run stand between skipper Ajinkya Rahane (48 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Sunil Narine (26 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and a six) propelled KKR forward with a fine run-rate.

After that, knocks from Andre Russell (38 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Manish Pandey (36* in 28 balls, with a four and six) helped KKR reach 179/6 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmed (4/31) topped the bowling charts for CSK while Anshul Kambhoj and Ravindra Jadeja got a piece each.

In the run-chase, CSK was reduced to 60/5 in 5.2 overs. A counter-attacking 51 from Dewald Brevis (in 25 balls, with four fours and four sixes) and his 67-run stand with Shivam Dube brought back some momentum to Men in Yellow. Dube (45 in 40 balls, with two fours and three sixes) continued being the aggressor in his 43-run partnership with skipper MS Dhoni, taking CSK to the brink of a win.

However, in a twist, Vaibhav Arora got both Dube and Noor Ahmed in the penultimate over, leaving CSK with eight to get in final over, with two wickets left.

Dhoni (17* in 18 balls, with a six) pulled off the finish fans wanted from him, tonking Andre Russell for a six on first ball of the final over and let Anshul hit the winning runs. CSK finished at 183/8 in 19.4 overs, getting their third win of the season.

Vaibhav Arora leaked runs, but was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with 3/48 in three overs. Varun Chakravarthy (2/18) and Harshit Rana (2/43) were also among the wicket-takers for KKR.

With three wins and nine losses, CSK still stays at the bottom of the points table. KKR currently has 11 points, with five wins, six losses and a no result in 12 matches. Their playoff chances have taken a serious hit as they sit at the sixth spot.

