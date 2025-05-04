Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 : Following his side's one run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane hailed his team's performance, saying that winning games by one or two runs gives the team "a lot of satisfaction".

KKR managed to save their IPL title defence at the last moment, keeping their nerves intact and pulling off a run-out to secure a one-run win over a fighting Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Rahane said, "It was really close but really happy, when you win by one or two runs it gives you a lot of satisafaction. (Rahmanullah) Gurbaz and Angkrish (Raghuvanshi) played well and that finish from (Andre) Russell was really good. The plan was to go hard in the powerplay and then stabilise things till the 12th over. It was not easy for a new batter so me and Angkrish were talking to take it deep. (On the importance of fielding well) It is really important, if you can save 10-12 runs on the field it is great. If you can take a couple of good catches and effect a run-out, it makes all the difference."

Coming to the match, KKR won the toss and opted to bat first. After Sunil Narine was dismissed cheaply, a half-century stand between skipper Rahane and Gurbaz (35 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and a six) steadied the ship. A 61-run stand for the fourth wicket between Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 in 31 balls, with five fours) and Andre Russell (57* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) gave the innings much needed speed. Russell and Rinku (19* in six balls, with a four and two sixes) took KKR to 206/4 in their 20 overs.

Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh, Riyan and Maheesh Theekshana took a wicket each.

During the run-chase of 207 runs, RR was 71/5, but a 92-run stand between skipper Riyan Parag (95 in 45 balls, with six fours and eight sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (29 in 23 balls, with a four and six) gave them a massive chance. Despite fireworks from Shubham Dubey (25* in 14 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Jofra Archer (12 in eight balls, with a four), RR fell short by a run, finishing at 205/8 in their 20 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/32), Harshit Rana (2/41) and Moeen Ali (2/43) were the top wicket-takers for KKR.

KKR is at sixth spot with five wins and five losses, giving them 10 points and keeping their defence alive. RR is at eighth, with three wins and nine losses, giving them six points.

