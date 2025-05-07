KKR vs CSK, Kolkata Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Match at Eden Gardens?

KKR vs CSK, Kolkata Weather Update: The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on the Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. However, weather forecasts suggest that rain may play spoilsport in the high-stakes fixture. The forecast suggests a 55 percent chance of rain, which could disrupt the game. The conditions at Eden Gardens are expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from a high of 36 degrees Celsius to a low of 27 degrees Celsius. The weather could affect both the gameplay and the overall match experience for players and spectators alike.

The match holds greater importance for KKR, who sit sixth on the points table with five wins and five losses in 11 games. With only three matches remaining in the league stage, each game is vital for KKR’s playoff hopes. A loss against CSK could severely impact their qualification chances.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the tournament. With no pressure to qualify, CSK will be looking to play fearless cricket and possibly spoil KKR’s playoff run. Despite their struggles this season, CSK has a strong track record against KKR. Out of 30 previous encounters, Chennai has won 19 times.

The defending champions will hope the weather allows for a full game, as every result counts in their playoff push.