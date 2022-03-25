KKR's Venkatesh Iyer receives special message from WWE Superstar Seth Rollins ahead of IPL 2022

Ahead of IPL 2022, WWE superstar Seth Rollins shared a special message for his fan and star KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.During a recent interview on WWE, the Team India youngster revealed that he was a huge fan of Seth Rollins and the former WWE champion surprised Venkatesh during the interview with a special message ahead of his IPL 2022 opener."Venkatesh...my man. It is I, the visionary, the revolutionary, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. And I am so, no surprises here, that you are a huge fan of mine. My friend, that feels so good. But you got Indian Premier League ahead of you. So you need my blessing to go and grab that cup. So prepare yourself to be blessed by the visionary and go on and burn it down," he said.

WWE shared the video on their Instagram page with the caption, "@wwerollins’ message for @kkriders’ @venkatesh.iyer2512 ahead of #IPL."Having made his India debut recently, Venkatesh Iyer joins the long list of players, who benefitted from performing on the biggest stage of them all, the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer had a major role to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second half of the cash-rich league last season. Venkatesh was retained by KKR before the mega auction in Bengaluru for the 2022 season after a phenomenal show in the 2021 edition of the tournament where he scored 370 runs in 10 games at 41.11 with four half-century scores. He also picked three wickets during the tournament.

