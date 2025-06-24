KL admits being hurt by his Test batting average, explains recent mindset shift following Leeds masterclass

Leeds [UK], June 24 : Following his brilliant century at Leeds, Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul spoke on his mindset shift in international cricket over the last few months, saying that now he is in a space of enjoying hitting balls instead of being in "quality of over quantity mindset."

KL continued his masterful run in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions, slamming his third century in England and his sixth in SENA countries. His century and 195-run stand with Rishabh Pant increased India's second innings lead to 370 runs, setting a 371-run target for the hosts to win.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by Sky Sports, KL said that earlier, he was not able to convert his starts to big scores. But now, he is not chasing numbers anymore and feels much calmer in his head.

"I am just getting runs now. There was a time when I was just getting starts, but not converting those to big scores in Tests especially. This stage of cricket I am at, journey I am at, a lot has changed. I am much calmer in my head and not chasing numbers. I am just enjoying my cricket as much as I can," he said.

Rahul credited former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for his collaborative effort during the last 15-18 months with him on his batting.

"I have worked a lot with him, spent a lot of time with him in 15-18 months. I have gone back to basics, doing time. There was a time when I was in a quality over quantity mindset in international cricket and did not hit enough balls. Now I am back to enjoying hitting a lot of balls in the nets," he added.

It has been a nice few months this year for KL Rahul, who has aced a variety of roles across all formats. For India, he primarily played a role of a rock-solid number five in ODIs leading up to the 2023 Cricket World Cup and during the marquee tournament, he racked up 452 runs in 11 matches, with a century and two fifties. He also smashed a 62-ball ton against Netherlands, India's fastest in WC history.

However, after the World Cup, he took a predominantly number six finisher role, contributing useful knocks. During the ICC Champions Trophy win for India, he aced the role to perfection, scoring 140 in four innings at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90. During semifinals and finals against Australia and New Zealand, he produced solid knocks of 42* and 34*.

Then, during the Indian Premier League (IPL), he scored 539 runs in 13 innings at an average of 53.90, with a strike rate of 149.72, his best since the 2018 season, when it was over 158. Playing as an opener and at number three and four as well, KL contributed a century and three fifties. He finished as the ninth-highest run-getter in the tournament, representing Delhi Capitals (DC).

Since the Test tour of Australia last year, KL has shifted back to his usual opening spot in Tests, delivering some solid returns. Since then, he has played five Tests as an opener, scoring 431 runs in 10 innings at an average of 47.88, with a century and two fifties.

While he has had some success as a middle-order bat, he has been at his best as an opener, with 2,982 runs in 49 Tests and 85 innings at an average of 36.36, with eight tons and 14 fifties.

KL also admitted that he does feel "hurt a lot" on looking at his batting average of 34.70, but he is not in a space of looking at numbers anymore. In 59 Tests, he has scored 3,436 runs with nine centuries and 17 fifties in 103 innings and his best score of 199. Despite possessing an extremely sound technique and a wide array of shots, the batter has come under fire for his puzzling inconsistency. However, his seven overseas centuries out of nine speak volumes about his ability to perform in a variety of conditions.

"I do not look at numbers, but I want to make an impact whenever and wherever I am given a chance. I want to enjoy my cricket. I enjoy playing Test cricket. That is what I loved growing up, and I have got the opportunity to do so for India," he added.

Speaking on how the Test is shaping up to be on the final day for defending 371 runs, KL said that it looks "blockbuster". He also expects cracks to open up on the final day on the pitch.

"I think it is a perfect day-five wicket for us to bowl on. It is a blockbuster for us.

"When the Test match started, I felt like it was a good batting wicket and it would be a draw, but there has been some good wear and tear, so we are hoping tomorrow the cracks open up and hopefully it will be an interesting match," he said.

KL also admitted that the wicket was not as easy to bat on like the first innings and it gives India a chance to be in the game.

"It has been up and down for us, and the wicket has been playing tricks," he concluded.

Coming to the ongoing Leeds Test, in pursuit of a 371-run target, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett ensured England walked out of day four unscathed to set up the final day of the opening Test perfectly against India at Headingley.

England ended Day 4 with 21/0 in six overs, with the opening pair Crawley and Duckett unbeaten with scores of 12(25) and 9(11), respectively. Crawley and Duckett ensured England walked out unscathed, setting up an enthralling final day of the series opener, leaving them 350 runs shy of victory.

In reply to 371, Crawley and Duckett focused on preserving their wicket and didn't engage in a shot that threatened a wicket loss. Crawley creamed Mohammed Siraj for back-to-back boundaries, which allowed England to finish on a high and stay in the race towards a remarkable victory.

Before England came out to bat in the final session, India's long-standing Achilles heel was again exposed by England's pace attack, which was bereft of experience. From 349/6 to 364, the tourists' bottom end was cleaned up in five overs. The collapse began with Brydon Carse rattling the timber to send KL Rahul back to the dressing room on 137(247).

The Headingley crowd stood on its feet and applauded Rahul's masterclass. In the next over, Karun Nair dispatched the ball back to Chris Woakes's hands, marking the opening of the floodgates. Josh Tongue punched Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj's return ticket on successive deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah denied Tongue a hat-trick, but the 27-year-old had the last laugh and rattled timber on the next delivery.

Ravindra Jadeja waited for the opportunity and embraced it in the 95th over. He heaved the ball powerfully past the leg-side boundary rope for a maximum. He pulled the ball away on the next delivery and creamed Tongue for a four to add valuable runs.

India's last resistance eventually gave in after Prasidh Krishna, responsible for holding one end, gave in to his attacking instincts and tried to take on England's sole frontline spinner, Shoaib Bashir. He swiped the ball across the line but failed to get the desired distance. Tongue sprinted and got hold of the ball to conclude India's innings on 364.

The batting calamity of India resonated in the difference between the top five batters and the bottom six. India's first half was the prime weapon with the bat and accumulated 721 runs, courtesy of five centuries. At the same time, the rest could only muster 65 runs and added to India's agony.

Before an enthralling final session, at Tea, India were 298/4, with KL Rahul (120*) and Karun Nair (4*) unbeaten. Pant scored 118 runs in the second innings, his second ton in the match, and consolidated the innings with a crucial 195-run partnership with KL Rahul.

India started the second session at 153/3, with Pant (31*) and KL (72*) unbeaten. The duo launched a brilliant counter-attack against English bowling, taking them to their respective centuries, with Pant dismissed for 118 in 140 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes.

India ended the first session at 153/3, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant (31*) and KL Rahul (72*) unbeaten.

Despite Carse striking early, removing Shubman for just eight and sinking India to 92/3, Team India managed to give themselves a solid platform to go all guns out blazing for the remainder of the match, but not without giving England some chances. The final session on day three was cut short due to rain. Rahul was joined by skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 6*. India ended at 90/2.

Brief Scores: India: 471 and 364 (KL Rahul 137, Rishabh Pant 118, Brydon Carse 2/62) vs England 21/0 (Zak Crawley 12*, Ben Duckett 9*).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor