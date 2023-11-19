KL Rahul breaks Dravid's record for most dismissals as Indian wicketkeeper in single World Cup

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 : India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul on Sunday went past the record of former batter Rahul Dravid's record for most dismissals as an Indian wicketkeeper in a single ODI World Cup edition.

Rahul now holds the record for the most dismissals in a World Cup edition for Team India as a wicketkeeper.

Rahul bagged his 17th dismissal of the ongoing 2023 World Cup. Rahul achieved this landmark by taking the catch of Mitchell Marsh in Jasprit Bumrah's over during the blockbuster final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1726232257663508876

In the ongoing World Cup, the 31-year-old has grabbed 16 catches and one stumping, surpassing current India head coach Rahul Dravid's 15 catches and one stumping during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

In Sunday's blockbuster final against Australia, Rahul played a vigilant knock of 66 runs, helping India restructure from a precarious 81 for three to post a total of 240.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's gritty half-centuries powered India to 240 against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts' batting line-ups early in the innings.

Australia now needs 241 to clinch their sixth World Cup title, while India is chasing their third crown after 1983 and 2011 victories.

