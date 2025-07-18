KL Rahul could join elite list of Sachin, Dravid, Gavaskar during 4th Test against England

Manchester [UK], July 18 : India batter KL Rahul will be aiming to join an elite list of Indian players with 1,000 or more Test runs in England as the fourth Test against the Three Lions in Manchester draws closer.

The fourth Test match will kick off in Manchester from July 23 onwards. England leads the series 2-1.

Ending up on the losing side at Lord's during the third Test despite his second century at the iconic venue, the dependable opener will be all fired up to continue his fine run in England and deliver a match-winning contribution.

Currently, KL has 989 runs in 12 Tests and 24 innings in England, at an average of 41.20, with four centuries and two fifties. His best score is 149.

Only Sachin Tendulkar (1,575 runs in 17 Tests and 30 innings at an average of 54.31, with four centuries and eight fifties), Rahul Dravid (1,376 runs in 13 Tests and 23 innings at an average of 68.80, with six centuries and four fifties), and Sunil Gavaskar (1,152 runs in 16 Tests and 28 innings at an average of 41.14, with two centuries and eight fifties) have scored 1,000 or more Test runs by an Indian in England and KL would be raring to become the fourth one.

In three Tests and six innings so far, KL has scored 375 runs at an average of 62.50, with two centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 137. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in the series so far.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England squad for fourth Test against India: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

