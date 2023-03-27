KL Rahul demoted from BCCI's annual contract list

BCCI announced its latest Annual Contract list and KL Rahul has been demoted from A to Grade B.All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya gained significantly in the latest BCCI annual player contracts for the 2022-23 season. There are four groups in the BCCI’s contract list.Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the biggest name missing from it. The fast bowler last played an international game for India against New Zealand at Napier on November 22, 2022. He hasn't appeared in blue colors after that. Apart from Kumar, there are several big names likes Ajinky Rahane and Ishant Sharma, who missed out on the contracts.

with 'A+' players on INR 7 crore retainers, 'A' players INR 5 crore, 'B' players INR 3 crore, and 'C' players INR 1 crore.While Jadeja, who is at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test all-rounder rankings, moved up from Grade A to Grade A+, a category that has only four top players now, Hardik and Axar were bumped up to Grade A from Grade C and Grade B respectively. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the other stars in the top grade.Rising stars Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh were awarded central contracts for the first time. Kuldeep Yadav, who has returned to form, also gets his contract back and is in Grade C.