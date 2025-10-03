KL Rahul Ends 3,211-Day Wait for Test Century at Home, Slams 11th Ton During IND vs WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: KL Rahul ended a long wait for a Test century at home as he brought up his 11th hundred in the format on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday, September 3, 2025. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rahul reached the milestone in 190 balls. This was Rahul’s second Test century in India and it came after a gap of 3,211 days. His first at home was a knock of 199 against England in Chennai in December 2016. The gap is the longest by an Indian batter between two Test hundreds at home. Ravichandran Ashwin held the previous record with 2,655 days between 2013 and 2021.

The century on Friday was Rahul’s third of the year, taking his tally of Test hundreds to 11. He had earlier scored 137 at Leeds in June and 100 at Lord’s in July.

Rahul added 68 runs for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 36, and later put on 98 runs with skipper Shubman Gill. Gill scored 50 from 100 balls before falling to the West Indies attack. Rahul guided India past 200 with his century.

With this knock, Rahul has moved to 649 runs in 2025 and is now second on the list of top Test run-scorers for the year, behind teammate Shubman Gill who has 837 runs.

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard at Lunch: India: 218/3 (KL Rahul 100*, Shubman Gill 50, Roston Chase 2/37) vs WI: 162 (Justin Greaves 32, Shai Hope 26, Mohammed Siraj 4/40).

India vs West Indies 1st Test Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

Johann Layne & Khary Pierre will take to the field in their maiden Test match.👏🏾#INDvWIpic.twitter.com/o4iL9ia1iM — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 2, 2025

Fans in India can watch the game live on Star Sports channels including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be available online on the Jio Hotstar app and website