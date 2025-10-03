KL Rahul EXPLAINS His Unique 'Two-Finger-in-Mouth' Celebration After Scoring Century During IND vs WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India opener KL Rahul revealed the reason behind his unique celebration after scoring a century on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies. Rahul put two fingers in his mouth and raised his bat after reaching three figures. He confirmed at the post-match presentation that the celebration was dedicated to his daughter. "Really enjoyed my batting. Playing in different conditions. England was fun. Obviously, getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence, and coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped. Feeling fresher after a longish break after the series. Yeah, I really enjoyed being back. (Were you nervous?) No, not really. Because I just played a game last week (for India A). So yeah, I was a bit nervous playing there because I haven't been on the field for a good 5-6 weeks. So just to get back into that rhythm, just to get back into getting runs and spending time in the field and coming in day after day for 4-5 days is a bit of a challenge physically as well," KL Rahul said after stumps on Day 2. "The conditions here have been really, really challenging physically. The game that I played last week was even worse. So yeah, physically it's been really challenging. But yeah, it's good to be out in the middle, and it was good for me to have that game and get some miles in me. (About the celebration) It was for my daughter," he added.

This was Rahul’s 11th Test century and only his second at home. He last scored a home hundred in December 2016 against England in Chennai. It took him 3,211 days to reach this milestone in India. The century was Rahul’s sixth in the ICC World Test Championship. He equalled the record of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant for the second-most centuries by an Indian in the WTC. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill lead with nine centuries each.

India dominated Day 2, ending at 448 for 5 and leading by 286 runs. Alongside Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel also scored centuries. This is only the fourth time in history that three or more batters scored centuries in the same Test innings in a single year. Previous instances were in 1979, 1986 and 2007.

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India 448/5 (Dhruv Jurel 125, Ravindra Jadeja 104*; Roston Chase 2/90) West Indies 162 (Justin Greaves 32, Shai Hope 26; Mohammed Siraj 4/40)