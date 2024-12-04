KL Rahul feels India have taken a lot of confidence from win against Australia in Perth Test

Adelaide [Australia], December 4 : India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul reflected on his side's win over Australia in the Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and said that they have taken a lot of confidence from the victory.

The Adelaide Test, starting on December 6, sees India entering with both a mental and physical edge, following a dominant performance in the first Test led by Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and captaincy.

However, the visitors will also aim to exorcise the memories of the infamous 2020 Adelaide pink-ball Test, where they were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36 runs. On that occasion, Pat Cummins (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8) dismantled the Indian batting line-up, giving Australia a straightforward target of 90 runs to chase.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, KL Rahul said that he was happy with the way Team India played in the Perth Test and it gave them a lot of confidence since it was the first match of the series.

"Really happy with the way we played and it does give you a lot of confidence when you travel to Australia and win the first game and win it in a way that we did in Perth, especially in Perth. I mean, so much being spoken about Perth being the fastest wicket in Australia and teams that travel here have really struggled there. So yes, we have taken a lot of confidence from that. But yeah, Perth is back in Perth. We try and move on," KL Rahul said.

India are currently 1-0 up in the BGT series following their record-shattering 295-run victory in Perth. The second Test will be played in a day-night format in Adelaide, beginning from Friday.

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor