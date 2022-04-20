KL Rahul fined 20% of his match fees for poor behaviour against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Lucknow Super Giants captain, KL Rahul has been fined 20 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Rahul's teammate Marcus Stoinis has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Stoinis admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding. For the unversed, the aussie all-rounder was seen arguing with the on-field umpire during an over bowled by Josh Hazelwood.

