KL Rahul in red-ball arena: Revisiting his performance in English conditions

New Delhi [India] June 5 : Indian batter KL Rahul has joined the India-A squad for the 2nd unofficial test against the England Lions squad starting from June 6.

KL is also part of the Indian team that will kick off India's World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle against England on June 20.

KL Rahul has played 9 Test matches in England, scoring 614 runs at an average of 34.11, with a highest score of 149. He has 2 centuries and 1 half-century in those matches.

In 2018, India's tour of England saw KL score 299 runs in ten innings, including a century. His average in that series was under 30, and his strike rate was 66.4. In 2021, India's tour of England saw KL increase his stats. He scored 315 runs in eight innings with an average of 39.4, including a century and a fifty each.

KL has played 58 test matches so far in his career. The batter has made 3257 at an average of 33.57 and a strike rate of 52.80. His best test score (199) also came against England back in 2016. He has played 13 home and away test matches against England, in which the batter has made 955 at an average of 39.79.

India tour of England will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

While KL has reached England, Shubman Gill, India's new test skipper, was appointed Rohit's successor in the format. He was in contention to compete in the second unofficial Test for India A against the England Lions in Northampton from June 6. However, he won't take part, considering he will depart with the remaining squad for England on Thursday.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

