KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill and Other Team India Players Attend Dinner at Gautam Gambhir’s Residence Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match: Team India cricketers visited head coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence in Delhi on Wednesday evening for a team dinner organised ahead of the second Test against the West Indies. A video shared on social media showed players such as Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel arriving at Gambhir’s home. Some of them were seen in casual white T-shirts as security staff managed the crowd outside.

Watch Video Here:

VIDEO | Delhi: Indian Cricket team players including Skipper Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, arrive at Coach Gautam Gambhir’s (@GautamGambhir) residence.#Cricket



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/cATcTFBsrI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2025

India enter the Delhi Test after a dominant win in the series opener at Ahmedabad. The hosts defeated the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs within three days.

India bowled out the visitors for 162 in the first innings, with Mohammed Siraj taking four wickets. In reply, India posted a commanding total of 448 for five declared. KL Rahul struck his 11th Test hundred, scoring 100 runs. Dhruv Jurel added 125, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 104.

The West Indies struggled again in the second innings, managing only 146 runs. Jadeja starred with the ball, picking up four wickets to seal an emphatic win for India.

The two-match series will resume on Friday, October 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.