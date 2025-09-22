KL Rahul joins Goa Guardians as co-owner in Prime Volleyball League

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 22 : Indian cricketer KL Rahul has joined the ownership group of the Goa Guardians ahead of Season 4 of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), marking a new chapter for Indian volleyball.

Now, for the first time as Co-Owner of a professional sports team, Rahul wants to give volleyball the

recognition it deserves. "This feels like a full circle moment for me. PVL is a turning point for the sport in India."

"The bigger picture is to give volleyball the spotlight and screen time so that more people can watch it and love this sport. I am thrilled to join the Goa Guardians not just as a supporter, but as a co-owner. Volleyball has always been a sport I enjoyed, and I'm excited to lend my voice and play my part in growing the

sport in our country" he said, according to a press release.

The Goa Guardians, debuting in Season 4 this October, will compete alongside top franchises in a high-energy format designed for television and digital audiences. KL Rahul believes Goa's vibrant sporting culture makes it the perfect base to inspire new talent.

Welcoming him, Raju Chekuri, Principal Owner, Goa Guardians & Founder, Netenrich, said: "We are

delighted to have KL Rahul join our ownership group. His passion for volleyball and belief in its potential will

help us build a franchise that inspires fans and empowers athletes. Volleyball is one of the most played sports in the world, and with the right platform, it can become India's next Olympic success story."

Raj Chekuri, Managing Director, Goa Guardians, added: "It means a lot to have KL along with us, and we

couldn't have a better person join us on this journey. He truly shares our ambition of making India a dominant

force in global sport. His involvement will help raise volleyball's profile and create opportunities for the next

generation of athletes nationwide."

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Volleyball League, said, "KL Rahul's support adds immense value to what we are building toward; the dream of seeing India compete in volleyball at the Olympic Games. His presence will attract more fans and accelerate the growth of the sport in India."

The matches of PVL will be streamed on their YouTube channel from October 2 to 26, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor