KL Rahul-led LSG concede biggest defeat margin by runs in IPL against KKR

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 : KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered an unwanted record during their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Lucknow-based franchise conceded their biggest defeat margin by runs in the history of IPL on Sunday as they faced a 98-run loss against KKR.

LSG's 81-run defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 season of IPL holds the second place on the list. While 62-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022 is their third biggest defeat in the T20 tournament.

Recapping the game between Lucknow and Kolkata, LSG opted to field first after winning the toss. Narine's 81, combined with solid knocks from Phil Salt (32), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32) and Ramandeep Singh (25*) took KKR to 235/6 in their 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh got a wicket each.

During the run chase of 236, Lucknow lost wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis (36) and skipper KL Rahul (25) were the top scorers as LSG bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Harshit Rana (3/24) and Varun Chakaravarthy (3/30) were the top wicket-takers for KKR.

KKR is at the top with eight wins, three losses and 16 points. LSG is at fifth with six wins, five losses and 12 points.

Sunil Narine took home the 'Player of the Match' for his one wicket and 81-run knock.

